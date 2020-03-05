Arnold James “Jim” Schwankl, 95, St. Cloud

August 28, 1924 – March 4, 2020

Arnold James “Jim” Schwankl, age 95, St. Cloud, MN, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community, St. Cloud, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Jim was born August 28, 1924 in St. Cloud, MN to August B. and Lucy T. (Hingesberger) Schwankl. He was a 1943 graduate of Cathedral High School, St. Cloud, MN. Jim served in the United States Army during World War II from 1943 to 1946. He was employed by DeZurik as a quality control manager. Jim was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, St. Cloud VFW Post #428, and St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622.

Jim was devoted to his family, caring for his parents and sister. He enjoyed his hunting and fishing buddies, spending time at the cabin in Outing, MN, and playing handball. He was also an avid football fan especially the Vikings.

Survivors include siblings, Lucile Kalkman of Sartell, MN; and Charles (Rose) Schwankl of Overland Park, KS; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Joseph and Arthur Schwankl, sisters, Mary Goedert, Margaret Schwankl, Laura Stibal, and Florence Karnes.