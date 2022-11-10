Arnold Frank Voss, 94, Holdingford

March 21, 1928 - November 6, 2022

A celebration of life for Arnold F. Voss, 94, to be held at 11 AM on November 17th at Church of all Saints, St. Mary’s in Holdingford, MN with visitation one hour prior to Mass also at the church, and burial to follow at church cemetery.

Arnold Frank Voss was born to Conrad and Mary (Rakotz) Vos, March 21, 1928, in St. Francis. The Vos family moved to Holdingford, where Arnold lived out the rest of his life. He married Florence Bieniek (John and Victoria) on April 3, 1951, in Holdingford. They built and lived a full life, raised five children, and welcomed 14 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren for over 67 years, together.

Arnold served in the US Army during the Korean War as a mechanic in a MASH unit motor pool, from 1950 to 1952. He returned home to work at Vos Chevrolet for 35 years until its' closing. Then he opened his own shop, Voss Repair. He also worked at Fairview Apartments as caretaker, where he retired at age 85. Arnold was an active member of church as an altar boy, usher, and member of the Knights of Columbus. Arnold loved fast cars, building things with motors, all things outdoors, from athletic activities to deer hunting and fishing. He enjoyed pull tabs, scratch offs, and the casino. Arnold loved life and lived it through the eyes and heart of a child. He passed that mentality, along with all the skills needed to live a full life, onto the ones he loved most his children.

Arnold was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Florence, son, John, his parents, and his siblings, Vernon, Violet, Jerome, Gilbert.

Arnold is survived by his children, Yvonne and Daniel Puchalla, Andover, MN, Myron and Alverna (Johannas) Voss, West Haven, UT, daughter-in-law, Pam (Ebnet) Voss, Holdingford, MN, Arnold 'Butch' and Carol (Jacobson) Voss, Avon, MN, Carol Voss and Franke Werner, Minneapolis, MN, sister, Alice Ripka, St. Cloud, MN.

We would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff at the VA Medical Center, Hospice Unit, St. Cloud, where Arnold lived his last 1 ½ years.