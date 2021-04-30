April 1, 1936 - April 29, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Arnold A. Steinhoff age 85, who died Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. Those attending the services must maintain social distancing and wear a mask. The service will be live-streamed on the church’s website at www.christcatholic.com.

A visitation will be from 9:00 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Wednesday morning at the St. Boniface Church Narthex.

Arnie was born in Sauk Centre, MN to John and Agnes (Rooney) Steinhoff. He married Jeanette Irsfeld on May 28, 1957.

Arnie worked for Cold Spring Granite Company for 44 years. He enjoyed cutting wood, spending time at the lake, fishing, campfires, cooking, grilling, and spending time with his grandkids and great grandkids.

He is survived by his children, LeRoy (Sue), Deb (Scott) Porwoll, Kenneth (Tracy), David; siblings, Donny, Dick, Vince, Theresa, Dolores; 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette (October 9, 2020); sisters, Florence, Pauline and Rita.