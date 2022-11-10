Armed Career Criminal Pleads Guilty to Illegally Having A Gun

ST. PAUL(WJON News) – A Brooklyn Park man has pleaded guilty to having a gun as a felon.

According to court documents, on July 27, 2022, 34-year-old Tyrone White was in possession of a Springfield Hellcat 9mm semi-automatic pistol while driving in Brooklyn Center.

Officers of the Minneapolis Police Department found the gun when they searched White’s vehicle during a search warrant.

Officers also recovered from the vehicle a black bag containing a pill bottle with eight methamphetamine pills, and baggies of fentanyl with a total weight of approximately 2.5 grams.

Get our free mobile app

Because White has multiple prior felony convictions in Hennepin and Goodhue Counties, he is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.