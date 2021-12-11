Arlys J. Stanger, 88, Sauk Rapids

November 21, 1933 - December 5, 2021

Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later date at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Arlys Jean Stanger, age 88, who passed away on Sunday, December 5, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Arlys Stanger was born on November 21, 1933, in Minneapolis, MN to Ingvald Iverson and Margaret Sable. After her mother passed way, she was raised by her adoptive parents, Harry and Margaret Sable. The family moved to California, however due to the United States entering World War II, they moved back to Minnesota where they felt safer and where she could finish her education. Arlys graduated from Stillwater High School and attended Northwestern College where she met and became friends with a young Reverend Billy Graham. She then earned her Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Minnesota in 1957. Upon graduation, she moved to Long Prairie and worked as a social worker for Todd County for several years. She married Harold Simonson and they moved to the St. Cloud area. Together they had two sons, however Harold passed away in March 1968. Arlys married her second husband, Ronald Stanger, and together they had two daughters, but that marriage ended in divorce in 1982.

Arlys was a very giving person, and volunteered in many capacities, from the church daycare, to serving on the Tri-Cap Board, Journey Home, and at the Quiet Oaks Hospice House. However, she was probably most proud to have volunteered as a foster grandparent for 17

years. She absolutely loved the babies and would have worked with them longer if her health would have cooperated. In her spare time, Arlys enjoyed puzzles, watching game shows, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Arlys is survived by her children, Steven (Julie) Simonson of St. Cloud, Sheri (Ed) Griffin of Hereford, AZ, and Sandra Stanger of River Falls, WI; sisters, Marion Iverson of Minnetonka, and Sharon Thompson of St. Paul; daughter-in-law, Jodie Simonson of Sartell; 9 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, David Simonson; siblings, JoAnn Ballard and Richard Iverson; and granddaughter, Stephanie Leason.