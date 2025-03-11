Arlene “Toots” H. Schumacher, 82, Sartell

February 14, 1943 - March 9, 2025

Memorial Services will be 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 21, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Arlene “Toots” H. Schumacher age, 82, who passed away Sunday, March 9, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sauk Rapids at a later date. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arlene “Toots” was born February 14, 1943 in Melrose to John and Veronica (Spaeth) Ripka. She married Ronald “Ron” Schumacher on December 1, 1962 in Melrose. Toots worked in the Bakery/Deli department at Coborn’s for 22 years and also in food prep area for Country Manor.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Arlene loved Elvis, the excitement of playing Bingo, e-tabs and going to the Casino. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining family and friends. She was loving, honest, and a jokester at times.

Arlene is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ron of Sartell; children, Shawn (Kristi) of St. Cloud, Steve (Amy) of Sartell, Ryan (Kelly) of Sartell and Amy (Scott) Killinger of Sauk Rapids; sister-in-law, Alice Ripka of Waite Park; 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Ken, Joe (Maddie), Marion (Wally) Froehle, Gladys (Roland) Haugen and Marge (John) Schleppenbach.