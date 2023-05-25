Arlene M. Statz, 86, St. Cloud

December 10, 1936 - May 22, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rockville for Arlene M. Statz, age 86, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud. Reverend Matthew Luft, OSB, Reverend Ronald Weyrens and Reverend James Statz will concelebrate. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 29, 2023 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rockville.

Arlene was born on December 10, 1936 to Bernard and Alice (Warren) Theisen in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She grew up on the South End of St. Cloud and graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School. After graduation she attended St. Cloud State University, obtaining her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Education. She was united in marriage to Thomas E. Statz on June 30, 1962 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Arlene worked as a school teacher for over 31 years, primarily teaching at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Sauk Rapids, retiring in 1997. She was a former member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park and current member of Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rockville.

Arlene was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Arlene enjoyed working with her hands, especially tending to her vegetable and flower gardens, baking, cooking and sewing many dresses and clothing. She also enjoyed reading, watching horse races and cheering on the Minnesota Vikings.

She is survived by her children, Kathryn Yager, Julie (John) Anderson, Ken (Julie Volkers) and Keith (Michelle Fussy); eight grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; brothers, Warren and Lance Theisen; sister, Sharon (Mel) Schreifels; brother-in-law, Peter St. Peter; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas; siblings, Bernard (Zeta), David, Phyllis (Sonny) Zimmerman, James, and Diana St. Peter; and sisters-in-law, Theresa and Diane Theisen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

A special thank you to the staff of St. Benedict’s Senior Community for their loving and compassionate care of Arlene.