Arlene Jane Zulawski, 84, Foley

November 17, 1938 - December 4, 2022

Arlene J. Zulawski, age 84, of Foley, passed away on December 4, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Memorial mass will take place at 11:00 AM, Friday, December 9th, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Brennyville, MN. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate. Luncheon to follow the service. Burial will be at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, Gilman, MN. Service with dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Arlene Jane Zulawski was born on November 17, 1938 to Herman and Margaret (Majka) Rudnitski in Gilmanton Township. Shortly after birth her mother passed away and was left to be raised by her father and other relatives. Arlene attended parochial school in Gilman and Foley. She graduated from Foley High School in 1956. After graduation she moved to the cities and worked at Lewis Bolt Manufacturing and in the restaurant business. She moved back to the Foley area and married Ralph Zulawski in October of 1976. To this union she became a mother to Ralph’s three children. A daughter Cynthia was born in 1979.

Arlene was a hard working woman on the farm and worked side by side with her husband. She also worked at Gorecki Manufacturing in Foley. She enjoyed gardening and was most proud of her dahlias. Playing cards, attending church bingos and listening to the catholic channel on the radio were highlights of her life. Living close to Cynthia and her family enabled her to see the grandsons daily. She was a member of St. Elizabeth’s parish for many years.

She is survived by daughter, Cynthia (Bill) Heirigs; step son, Jeff (Bernadette) Zulawski; step daughters Peggy Zulawski (Jason), Becky (Fred) Duncan; grandchildren, Chris (Stephanie), Matthew (Miranda) Parker, Steven, and Rollin; great grandchildren, Shawn, Callen, Alyssa, Max, Sophie; brothers, Daniel (Linda) Rudnitski, Gary (Peggy) Rudnitski; brother-in-law, Leroy Zulawski and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; step-mother’s Rose and Helen; and a great-granddaughter.

The family would like to extend a thank you to the doctors and staff at the St. Cloud Hospital on the sixth south floor, the ICU units and the spiritual care team for the wonderful care Arlene received.

Memorials are preferred.