Arlene H. Pull, 89, Sartell

February 25, 1933 - February 6, 2023

attachment-Arlene Pull loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Church of St. Peter in St. Cloud for Arlene Pull, 89 of St. Cloud who passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at Edgewood in Sartell. The Rev. LeRoy Scheierl will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM Saturday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Arlene was born February 25, 1933 in Avon to William & Pauline (Studniski) Smith. She grew up in Avon and graduated from Technical High School in St. Cloud. After high school she began working at Fandel Department Store in St. Cloud. She married Thomas A. Pull on June 3, 1961 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon. She raised her four children and after they grew up she returned to retail, working at Dayton’s and Macy’s in St. Cloud until her retirement. She is a member of the Church of St. Peter in St. Cloud where she was a usher and for 1 year taught religious education. She was a loving mother to her children, throughout her life she was a huge caregiver to her family. She was a great housekeeper as her home was always kept immaculate.

Arlene is survived by her children, Christopher (Annette) of South Haven, Kevin of St. Cloud, Gregory of Orlando, FL, grandchildren, Molly (Kelly) Mews, Madelyn Pull and Kassandra Pull.

Arlene is preceded in death by her parents, husband Thomas in 2013, daughter, Jennifer, brother and sisters, Don Smith, Lorraine Krisher, Annette Bernier, and Grace Meitz.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Poor Clare Monastery in Sauk Rapids.