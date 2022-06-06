Arlene Emma Herding, 90, Long Prairie

April 23, 1931 - June 3, 2022

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie for Arlene Herding, who passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at the CentraCare Long Prairie Nursing Home. Rev. Mark Schwartz will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the Church on Tuesday. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Arlene was born on April 23, 1931 to Albert and Laura (Schroeder) Muehler in Hankinson, ND where she was raised and educated. She married James Herding on November 27, 1955. Arlene taught at the school while she and her husband lived in Hankinson. They lived in Redwing and in Fergus Falls before moving to Long Prairie in 1963 where Arlene taught at Trinity Lutheran School. Later she worked for Vitor Clothing then Coborns. She also did some babysitting all the while raising her three sons, Michael, Jamie and Rick.

Arlene cherished her time, after Jim’s retirement, at their cabin on Ottertail Lake where her summer months were spent fishing and tending her beautiful flower gardens and going to garage sales. Holiday celebrations were always special. The cooking and baking she did in preparation assured that nobody would leave hungry. More than anything though, holidays were opportunities to spend time with family, which was a priority for Arlene.

Arlene is survived by her husband James; her sons Michael, Jamie (Pamela), and Rick (Donna), all of Long Prairie; her sisters Fay (Jim) Sattler of Sartell and Joni Deutchman of Fargo, ND; Brothers Gary (Lois) Muehler of Springfield, MO, Harlan (Kathy) Muehler of Wahpeton, ND Paul (Darlene) Muehler of Sioux Falls, SD and Butch (Dorothy Muehler of Wahpeton, ND; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister Audry Muehler and brother Wayne Muehler.