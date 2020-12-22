Arlene C. Sanborn, 80, Princeton

August 10, 1940 - December 18, 2020

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Christ Our Light-North, Princeton, MN, for Arlene C. Sanborn, who passed away on December 18 at Sterling Pointe, Princeton, at the age of 80. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the church one hour prior to the Mass on Tuesday. Fr. Kevin Anderson will preside. Burial will be in St. Edward’s Catholic Cemetery, Princeton.

Arlene was born on August 10, 1940, in Baldwin Township to the late Ernest and Katherine (Eisenhut) Sanborn. At age six, Arlene was diagnosed with polio. She spent a lot of time at Gillette Hospital over the years. Arlene attended and graduated from Princeton High School in 1959. After high school she worked at the Minnesota State Capitol then at Mork Clinic in Anoka. Arlene worked as a payroll clerk at the Sherburne County Government Center for 27 years and retired in 2000.

She enjoyed fishing, needlework, crocheting, knitting, watching birds, tending to her plants, and socializing at the K-Bob Cafe. She was very involved in church, serving on numerous committees. Arlene cherished family time, celebrating holidays, special moments, and the ordinary day which usually led to a card or dice game.

Arlene is survived by her nephews, Steven, Bernard, Ernest Jr., Kenneth, Michael, Dale, John, and Richard; nieces, Theresa Hanenburg, Linda King, Sharon Swanson, Diane Weber, Kathy Lawson, and Sonee Bergquist; sisters-in-laws, Caroline Sanborn, Bernadine Sanborn, and Helen Sanborn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ralph, LeRoy (Elsie), Marvin (Shirley), Arnold, and Ernest; nephews, Tommy, David, and James; and niece, Mary.