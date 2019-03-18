Arlene A Dobis, 74, Holdingford

February 20, 1945 - March 15, 2019



Arlene A Dobis, 74, of Holdingford, died Friday, March 15, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial service will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 21 at Church of All Saints – St Hedwig, Holdingford. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 AM on Thursday at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Arrangements are with Miller Carlin Funeral Homes, Holdingford.

Arlene Alma Dobis was born on February 20, 1945 to Joseph and Anna (Nieland) Schleppenbach in Albany. Arlene attended school in Albany and made her home there until moving to Holdingford. She worked with Helping Hands providing care assistance. She is a member of Church of All Saints – St Hedwig in Holdingford.

Arlene is survived by her children; Timothy of Watkins, Glenn of Avon, Thomas of St Cloud, Michelle ‘Shelly’ (Mark) Koopmeiners of Rice, and Gregory of Upsala, 8 grandchilrden, and 4 great grandchildren. Also surviving are her brothers Gary Schleppenbach, Virgil Schleppenbach, Joseph Schleppenbach Jr, and Ronald Schleppenbach and sister; Sandra Ehrlichmann.

She is preceded in death by her parents, son, Michael and sister, Beatrice Voerding.