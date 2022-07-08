Arleen Ann Borden, 83, St. Cloud

August 17, 1938 - July 5, 2022

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Arleen Ann Borden, 83, who passed away on July 5, 2022 at St. Cloud Hospital. The Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Placement of the urn will take place at Assumption Cemetery Columbarium in St. Cloud.

Visitation will begin with the praying of the rosary at 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the Church in St. Cloud. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Arleen was born August 17, 1938 in Cloquet to Warner and Sophia (Wasni) Grandaw. The family moved to International Falls when Arleen was an infant. Arleen graduated from Falls High School in 1957. She married William E. Borden on November 16, 1957 in a double wedding (Arleen’s twin sister, Darleen, married Norman Johnson) at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.

Arleen was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in International Falls and Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She was a Catholic Daughter and an active member of the Church.

Arleen had a special devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary and passed on the beauty of praying the rosary to her children. She was the family historian and compiled an extensive and treasured family history album which she presented to each of her children.

Arleen was preceded in death by her husband Bill; daughters, Barbara Reuter and Mary Jean Borden; great-grandchild Elijah Grinsell; her parents Warner and Sophia Grandaw; four sisters and a brother.

Arleen is survived by her children, Patty (Doug) Grinsell of Sioux Falls, SD, Bob (Mary) of Cloquet, Tony (Diane) of Minocqua, WI, Jason (Michelle) of Sartell, son-in-law Bret (Nicole) Reuter of Hermantown; 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; sisters Darleen Johnson, Amelia (Butch) Puttbrese, Carol Bergstrom, Rosemarie (Andre) Gouin, sister-in-law Betty (Jim) Peterson; brothers Phillip Grandaw, David (Willa) Grandaw and brother-in-law Dick Morris.

Thank you to the staff of Benedict Homes and St. Cloud Hospital Hospice for the care and support given to Arleen and her family.