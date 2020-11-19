Archie H. Holtz, 71, St. Cloud

September 17, 1949 – November 16, 2020

Archie Howard Holtz, age 71, St. Cloud, MN, died Monday, November 16, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Due to the pandemic a private family service will be held on Thursday, December 3 at 11:00 AM at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. While the service is private, it will be livestreamed. To view the service, please go to, www.bensonfuneralhome.com/obituaries and select Archie’s obituary. Burial will be in Ripley Cemetery, Litchfield, MN.

Archie was born September 17, 1949 in Litchfield, MN to Howard H. and Donna (Shoutz) Holtz. He was raised in the Forest City, MN area. Archie graduated from Litchfield High School in 1967 and Alexandria Vocational Technical School in 1969. He married his high school love, Phyllis Masteller on April 25, 1970. To this union Kyle and Karla were welcomed. The family resided in Clearwater and St. Cloud, MN. Archie’s happiest employment was being self-employed in a cleaning service. He was a member of St. Matthew’s UCC in Forest City, MN. Archie loved tending to his yard and enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s events. His greatest joy was being with them. Family meant everything to him.

Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Holtz; children, Kyle (Rhonda) Holtz and Karla (Michael) Lombard; mother, Donna Holtz; grandchildren, Brooklynn and Grayson Holtz, and Kaelyn, Dominic and Kali Lombard; brothers, Thomas (Deb) Holtz, Wes (Linda) Holtz, and Dean (Joan) Holtz; sister, LaDonna (John Hill) Holtz; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Holtz; grandparents, Paul and Bertha Holtz and Lawrence and Dora Shoutz; and twin Hill nephews.