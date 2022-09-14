Apple Related Events in Minnesota this Weekend

There are many events in Minnesota involving apples this weekend. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She says La Crescent in southeast Minnesota is hosting Applefest which includes arts and crafts, a car show, apple pies, and a parade on Sunday. Barrett says Appleton, Minnesota has their own Applefest which includes art, a parade, and family fun. In Excelsior, Minnesota they are having Apple Days which is a 2-day event that will take place Friday and Saturday.

Explore Minnesota has weekly fall color updates which they started last week. Barrett says interested people can sign up for these at exploreminnesota.com. She says the report will indicate where in the state the fall colors are peaking and what things people can do in the state to enjoy the fall. Barrett says they are not seeing much for fall colors in the state yet but the conditions are updated each Thursday. She says the map is showing less than 10% fall color in the state with the only color in extreme northern Minnesota. Barrett indicates the fall color map that starts with green (no color), yellow (some color), orange (lots of color) and red (peak). Most of the state is in green right now on the fall color finder map.

Explore Minnesota is also giving people some options:

Sign up for the Hike MN Passport and check in every time you hike at one of 60 featured locations for a chance to win gift cards from Mall of America, Minnesota State Parks and Trails and Scheels.

Sign up for the MN Sips Passport to get deals at participating breweries, cideries, distilleries and wineries and a chance to win one of 70 gifts cards.

Sign up for the MN Fall Passport to get discounts on a variety of featured destinations and adventures.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Amy Barrett it is available below.