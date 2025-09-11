ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The designs for the new Apollo indoor athletic complex are starting to take shape.

Principal Justin Skaalerud and JLG Architects' Ryan Rademacher presented the first concept of the multipurpose athletic complex to the school board last week.

The building will be designed to serve both the school district and the greater St. Cloud community. It is anchored by a full-size indoor turf field house. The turf field will be used for a wide range of sports, including soccer, football, softball, and lacrosse.

Above the main field, a mezzanine level will have dedicated space for multisport training, batting cages, golf simulators, and other amenities. The space will allow multiple teams and programs to use the facility at the same time.

The project will go out for bids in January. Construction is expected to start in May and wrap up in the spring of 2027.

In April, voters in the St. Cloud Area School District approved the $15 million project.

Designing the facility began right after the election and will continue through September.