Apartment Building for Homeless Planned for Southeast St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A planned new apartment building for the homeless could start moving forward in southeast St. Cloud.

On Tuesday the St. Cloud Zoning Board of Appeals will consider a request to amend a conditional use permit for a 40 unit assisted living facility at 1307 Lincoln Avenue Southeast.

River Heights Apartments would sit on the site of the former American Legion building and would be next to the River Crest Building, which was built in 2010. Center City Housing Corporation owns the property.

The apartments would provide permanent housing for single adults with behavioral health needs. The project will provide 40 one-bedroom apartments with a full kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, and living room and will be fully furnished. The building will be three stories.

Back in May of last year we first told you about this project when the St. Cloud City Council unanimously voted in favor of a resolution of support for Center City Housing's tax credit application to the Minnesota Housing Financing Agency.

