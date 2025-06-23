Anthony “Tony” Scepaniak, 41, Albany

September 23, 1983 - June 21, 2025

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Thursday, June 26th, 2025, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany, MN for Anthony Damas Scepaniak, age 41. In typical Tony fashion, he organized his last days with intention—finalizing business meetings, negotiating a few deals, and saying meaningful goodbyes. During his final days, he was blessed with a pardon that few are able to be granted, and left us for eternal paradise in the early hours of June 21st, 2025. The burial will be in the Seven Dolors Parish Cemetery, with lunch served in the Saloon at Albany Pioneer Grounds following the service.

A visitation will be held from 3pm-9pm on Wednesday, June 25th, 2025, and from 9am-10am prior to the service in the Seven Dolors Church Gathering Center.

Tony was born September 23rd, 1983, in St. Cloud, MN to William Jr and Teresa (Stueve) Scepaniak. He graduated from Albany High School in 2002 and devoted his life working hard for the family businesses; William D. Scepaniak, Inc. of Holdingford, MN and Krain Creek Fabrication of Long Prairie, MN. On August 22nd, 2008, he married his forever love, Jenelle (Schlangen), at Munsinger Gardens in St. Cloud, MN. Together they built a beautiful life raising their daughters Brooke (2009) and Lauren (2011).

In 2011 Tony’s dream of crop farming took root when he founded Scepaniak Land and Grain of Holdingford, MN. His success was a testament to his dedication, perseverance, patience, and in his own words, “best help money can buy” employees. He enjoyed volunteering at the Stearns County Pioneer Club with any dirt related needs throughout the year and assisting with the gravel crushing demonstrations during the annual show. He had a love for old tractors making Pioneer Day Weekend his favorite weekend of every year.

Tony had the rare and unique ability to bring people together. He was a natural conversationalist and loyal friend to all those around him. With his huge heart he was always ready to lend a helping hand, offer a listening ear, and offer his advice - whether you wanted to hear it or not. He believed in living life to its fullest, always independently pushing forward and proud of a job well done.

Tony cherished his family and friends who will always hold his loving memory in their hearts. He was an amazing husband, father, son, brother, uncle, mentor, and friend. His smile was always sincere, and he had a way of making people feel good with his optimism and passion for life, leaving a lasting impression on everyone he met. He had a work hard, play hard mentality and lived by the saying “If your dreams don’t scare you, they’re not big enough!” Tony was truly one of a kind with his outgoing personality and genuinely kind heart, he is already missed so very much.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 17 years, Jenelle of Albany; daughters Brooke and Lauren of Albany; parents William Jr and Teresa of Albany; brother Jacob (Brittany) of Avon; mother-in-law Phyllis Schlangen of Albany; brothers-in-law Scott (Janelle) Schlangen of Albany, Kurt (Megan) Schlangen of Albany, Bryan (Emily) Schlangen of Avon; niece and nephews William and baby Scepaniak due in November, Carson, Jaeden, Cameron, Skyler, Croix, Cali, Westin, and Hank Schlangen.

Tony was preceded in death by his father-in-law Fred Schlangen and cousin, Joshua Scepaniak.

In lieu of gifts/plants/flowers, memorials are preferred.