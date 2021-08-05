Anthony “Tony” Ray Provo, 55, Sauk Rapids

February 28, 1966 – August 2, 2021

After a courageous 7 month battle with mesothelioma, Tony passed away peacefully with his family at his side.

Born in Minneapolis, MN, Tony moved to Rockford at the age of 13, remaining in central Minnesota throughout his life. He was always willing to lend a hand and enjoyed golf, volleyball, and playing cards. Tony’s ultimate joy was spending time with his boys and attending all of their track/cross country meets and basketball games. Tony is survived by sons Alexander and Lucas Provo, mother Lois Card, ex-wife Donna Provo, sister Sue Hembree, nephews, and nieces. He is preceded in death by father Phillip Provo, sister Sheila Benson, and brother Ray Provo.

Join his family for a Celebration of Life from 5-8 pm, Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home St. Cloud. Private burial at Elmwood Cemetery in Rockford, MN on Saturday, August 7, 2021.