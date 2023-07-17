Anthony “Tony” Haselkamp, 56, Clearwater

October 30, 1966 - July 15, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at St. Mary’s Help of Christians in St. Augusta for Anthony “Tony” L. Haselkamp, age 56, of Clearwater who passed away on July 15, 2023 surrounded by his family. Rev. Erik Lundgren will officiate. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the church in St. Augusta and one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Tony was born on October 30, 1966 to Robert and Sara (Wold) Haselkamp in Little Falls. He married the love of his life Denise on October 14, 1989 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg. They went on to raise a beautiful family.

Tony spent many years as an owner/operator for D&E Transport in Clearwater, he then went on to dispatch for 16 years with the company; he was a dedicated and hard worker and was respected by many fellow co-workers and drivers. He had the mindset of do it yourself, and he taught his children many valuable lessons, including to enjoy the simple things in life. Tony was selfless, he would drop everything to help his children and others. He had a passion for hunting, fishing, the outdoors, and camping. Above all he cherished the time spent with his family and one of his greatest joys was being a grandpa and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a bright light in so many lives and he will be missed dearly.

Tony is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Denise; Children, Justin Haselkamp of Becker, Ashley (Eric) Folwarski of Cold Spring, Daniel (Devan) Haselkamp of St. Cloud, Tyler Haselkamp of Sauk Centre, Logan Haselkamp of Clearwater; parents, Bob and Sara Haselkamp of St. Cloud; 8 grandchildren, and one on the way, Joseph, Avery, Mia, Damon, Caleb, Levi, Elsie, and Olivia; brother, Sean Haselkamp of Cold Spring; Mother-in-Law, Karen Bechtold of St. Joseph.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents and Father-in-Law Larry Bechtold.