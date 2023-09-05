Anthony J. Stalboerger, 77, Lake Henry

December 1, 1945 - September 1, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 11, 2023 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry for Anthony J. Stalboerger, age 77, of Lake Henry, who passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will be in the St. Margaret’s Parish Cemetery in Lake Henry.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 10, 2023 and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday all at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry.

Anthony John Stalboerger was born in Melrose on December 1, 1945 to Quirin and Rita (Eibensteiner) Stalboerger, and grew up on the family farm near Spring Hill. He attended school in Spring Hill and Melrose before he left to help on the family farm. He served his country in the Army Reserves from 1966-1971. On September 14, 1968 he married Patricia Clara Lieser at St. Margaret’s Church, and the two started their lives together in Cold Spring. They moved to Patty’s home farm near Lake Henry on April 1, 1974, where they built the life they loved, raising seven children. On February 18, 2012 they moved to Lake Henry, having sold the farm to their son, Nicholas, but Tony never quit farming, being out in the hay field just four days before his death.

Tony’s first visit to his nephrologist for his rare “luck of the draw” medical condition, amyloidosis, was in August 2005. This started his forever job of doctor visits. He received a kidney transplant on September 12, 2012, donated by his son Michael. All went well for many years, so Tony and Patty could enjoy many good years together. In June 2022 his amyloidosis resurfaced and things became a struggle until his body said no more. He passed away, peacefully and beautifully, on September 1, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital, surrounded by Patty and their seven children.

Over the years Tony actively served his community on the School Board, St. Joseph’s Society, Lions Club, and American Legion. He was a member of St. Margaret’s Church, where he served as Trustee, Eucharistic Minister, Parish Council member, Cemetery Board member, and Janitor. Those who knew Tony knew him to be wise, fiercely hard working, with the best sense of humor, and the kindest heart. He loved dancing on Sunday afternoons with Patty and their “dancing group,” traveling with Patty—usually on the backroads—, being with his grandkids, supporting his family in every way possible, enjoying the company of friends, and connecting with anyone that happened upon his path. We all know of his love for cards, the hours of shuffling having little effect on his callused hands.

Tony’s greatest and proudest joy was his family. He was so proud of his children, adored his seventeen grandchildren, and thrilled that he was a Great Grandpa. His only regret was that he would not be able to spend more time with the youngest ones, to make more memories.

Tony is survived by his loving wife of thirteen days shy of 55 years, Patty; their seven children, Steve (Jacki) of Eagan, Laura (Joel) Schmitz of St. Martin, Angela of St. Paul, Jennifer (Cyle) Paumen of Clear Lake, Michael (Mandy) of Cold Spring, Nicholas (Annie) of Lake Henry, and Ann (Teddy) Fleming of Sartell; seventeen grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his siblings, John (Alice) Stalboerger of St. Cloud, Jane (Dave) Johnson of Brooklyn Center, Bonnie (Rich) Meyer of Milaca, Doreen (Jim) Meyer of St. Cloud, Doris of Austin, Glen (Pat) of Cold Spring, Deb (Tom) Hertzog of Alexandria; in-laws Cyrilla (Dave) Michael of Freeport, Larry Brunner of Belgrade, Mary Ann Meyer of Paynesville; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim; and in-laws, Marilyn Stalboerger, Cecil Brunner, Marion Brunner, and Alvin Meyer.

Tony’s family wishes to thank all of the great doctors and wonderful nurses that cared for us over the years. Tony’s nephrologist, Dr. Shakeel Anjum, saw him for the first visit in August 2005 and all the way through until his last visit on September 1, 2023. On that final day, Dr. Anjum noted that he never saw Tony attend a single appointment alone, a testament to the love and support made possible by Patty and their children.