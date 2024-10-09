Anthony J. Farag, 67, St. Cloud

May 31, 1957 - September 25, 2024

Anthony J. Farag passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, while traveling in Killarney, Ireland.

A visitation in honor of Anthony will be held from 5:30-8:00 on Friday, October 11, 2024, at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date in Gary, IN.

Anthony was born on May 31, 1957, in Gary, IN to Henry and Adѐle (Queva) Farag. In 1979, he received a Bachelor’s degree in Forensic Studies from Indiana University. He was married to the love of his life Susan Dunston on August 21, 1982, at Faith Lutheran Church in Washington, IL.

At the start of his working life, Anthony served as a Juvenile Probation Officer. As an individual with a multitude of talents, Anthony held positions throughout his career in technical training, sales, and sustainability (Resource Training & Solutions, Batteries Plus, BFI, and AAA).

Anthony loved serving his community. He was an active member of Salem Lutheran Church and spent time volunteering for numerous organizations and causes. He had a wonderful ability to make everyone he met feel comfortable and safe, he always saw the good and potential in others. He was a person who constantly paid it forward while taking his own path.

Anthony enjoyed meditating and teaching others in the practice. He loved keeping in touch with family and friends while walking with his dog. He also enjoyed biking with his family, swimming in any body of water available, and traveling and meeting new people throughout the world.

Anthony’s greatest joy came from his family. He always encouraged his children to follow their passions and was present to foster their individual talents. With this in mind, he loved watching his young kids develop into mature adults.

Anthony believed that everyone had a story worth hearing.

Anthony is survived by his wife, Susan; children, Matthew Farag, Amanda (Patrick Mead) Farag, and Marisa Farag; siblings, Henry Farag, Bernadette (Robert) Terry, Joseph (Sue) Farag, Robert Farag, Raymond Farag, Omar (Victoria Uruak) Farag, Gisele Farag, Zaina Chambers, and Aïda Farag; Mother-in-law, Peggy Dunston; brother-in-law, Michael (Sally) Dunston; daughter-in-law, Melissa Nash; 5 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews and relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joan Hac; sisters-in-law Donna Farag (guardian), Maureen Farag, and Sue Farag; brothers-in-law, Terry Chambers, David Gulley, and Kenneth Dunston; and father-in-law, Robert Dunston.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Feeding Area Children Together (website link) or SCSU Community Garden (email link). Any monetary donations to the family will be used towards a memorial bench in Anthony’s honor.