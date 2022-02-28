Another Stolen Vehicle in St. Cloud

St. Cloud police is reporting another stolen vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON this week. She says it happened on the 2900 block of Division Street west in St. Cloud. The vehicle is a blue 2008 Chevy Malibu.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.