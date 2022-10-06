Anoka Man Charged with Possession of Machine Gun, Meth

Anoka Man Charged with Possession of Machine Gun, Meth

Sherburne County Jail

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- An Anoka man has been arrested and charged for allegedly illegally having a machine gun and being in possession of methamphetamine with the intention of selling it.

According to court documents and a law enforcement affidavit, back in April the FBI began investigating 50-year-old Darrian Nguyen based on a tip from an informant.

Nguyen was suspected of having weapons, including rifles, shotguns, handguns, a grenade launcher, and pipe bombs in a secret room built within the walls of his home. It's believed he had expressed a desire to join the Three Percenter militia group, a loosely organized anti-government extremist movement.

He was also thought to be manufacturing and trafficking meth from the home.

On Tuesday Nguyen was arrested and law enforcement recovered several guns including an AR style gun equipped with a grenade launcher.

