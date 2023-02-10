Annual St. Cloud Sportsmen’s Show Offers Something for All Ages

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Fans of hunting, fishing or any other outdoor recreational activities will make their way to downtown St. Cloud this weekend.

Get our free mobile app

The 35th Annual Sportsmen's Show runs Friday through Sunday at the River's Edge Convention Center.

Show Manager Barry Ceniko says they have a good mix of vendors, seminars and kids events on hand this weekend.

If you want to bring the family to the lake this summer, you want to go fishing in Canada, we got places here that can help you with that. Or if you wanna walk around until you find your favorite beef jerky shop, we have other things like that at the show as well.

Ceniko says they do have some new vendors this year so make sure you take your time and check out all there is to offer.

Don't be in such a hurry cause you are going to miss something. Take it call in from the vendors, hunting and fishing seminars, live trout fishing pond, the wildlife show. There is a bit to do here.

Ceniko says shows like this are important to the industry as vendors prepare for the summer outlook.

The Sportsmen show runs until 9:00 p.m. Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday and from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $8 for adults, $2.50 for kids 12-6 years old and kids 5 and under are free.

READ RELATED ARTICLES