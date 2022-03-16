Annette Louise Brown, 62, St. Cloud

January 25, 1960 - March 13, 2022

attachment-Annette Brown loading...

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Calvary Community Church in St. Cloud for Annette Louise Brown, age 62 who passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022 in St. Cloud. Pastor Dan Mrakovich will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Friday, March 18, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.

Annette was born January 25, 1960 in Fort Dodge, IA to James & Darlene (Cook) Goetsch. She married Calvin Brown on December 30, 2014 in Las Vegas. Annette grew up in Cedar Rapids, IA but lived most of her life in the St. Cloud area. She worked at HRA for Stearns County, Tanager Place in Cedar Rapids, IA, was an office manager of the nursing practice at the St. Cloud Hospital, and most recently worked at Macy’s and St. Cloud State University as the office manager for the nursing program. She was dedicated to all of the employers she worked for. Annette was a member of the Refuge Church in St. Cloud. She loved helping others and was a coach for the Special Olympics, volunteered with Healing Touch Ministries at the St. Cloud Hospital, and also was a host family for hockey players from the St. Cloud Norsemen Team. She enjoyed being outdoors, skiing, walking, crocheting, crafting, making tie blankets, cooking, and baking, especially her famous chocolate chip cookies and calzones. Annette was an angel who had a smile that lit up the room. She was selfless, caring, and wonderful person with a deep faith in God who touched so many people. Annette was the glue to her family and enjoyed getting together with them. She was great at keeping in touch and made everyone feel so special. She really cherished the relationships she had. Most importantly, Annette was proud of her children and all of their accomplishments.

Annette is survived by her husband and love of her life, Calvin “Cal” of St. Cloud; sons and daughter, Matthew Allee of Paynesville, Jessica Rausch of Waite Park and Tyler (Katelyn) Rausch of Elk River; sisters and brother, Kim (Ed) Martin of Marengo, IA, Chris (Norman) Springer of Isle, Jim (Patti) Goetsch of Princeton and Tracy (Kevin) Kubat of Foley; grandchildren, Emma Allee, Carter Allee and Piper Rausch; and aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Annette was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Special Olympics Rocori, 534 5th Ave. N., Cold Spring, MN 56320.