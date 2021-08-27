Annelise K. Anderson, 20, Nokomis, Florida

September 1, 2000 - August 23, 2021

Funeral services will be 10:30 am Saturday, September 4, 2021 at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Becker, Minnesota for Annelise K. Anderson age 20 who died Monday August 23, 2021 in New Jersey. Visitation will start after 9:00 am Saturday at the funeral home in Becker.

With profound sadness we mourn the passing of our beautiful daughter, Annelise K Anderson, age 20, who entered into eternal peace due to a drug overdose after a courageous battle with addiction. She grew up a happy spirited child with a huge love for family, friends, reading, learning and drawing. She attended Pine View School for the gifted, graduated from Riverview High School in Sarasota, Florida and attended SCSU. She was a spiritual girl with a very kind and caring soul. She touched so many people and always encouraged them to do their best even in her times of struggle. She was always quick to laugh and loved her family with all her heart. If love could have saved Annelise she would have lived a thousand years. Our love together was always unconditional and she gave the best hugs. She leaves behind her loving mother Wendy Anderson, her father Jim Anderson, her sister Elizabeth and half-brother Alex. She also leaves behind Grandparents, Gerry and Gary Fiereck, Dale Anderson, and Judy Rousseau, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. If there is someone in your life battling addiction reach out to them. Hopefully her tragic curiosity and life event will save another’s life.