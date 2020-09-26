September 27, 1921 - September 24, 2020

Anne Rocholl, 98, Long Prairie, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at her home in the Meadow Place Assisted Living in Long Prairie. There will be a private graveside service with a memorial scheduled at a future date. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann - Stein Chapel, Long Prairie.

Anne Kiemele was born September, 27, 2021 to Edward and Caroline (Weber) Kiemele in Linton, ND. After graduation from Northwestern Bible College, she worked at KTIS radio where she met her husband of nearly of 70 years, Arnold “Rocky” Rocholl. The couple married in 1951 in Minneapolis. Anne embraced the rewards and challenges of being a pastor’s wife. Always eager to support her husband in sharing the love of Jesus, she embraced their ministries in Anoka, Onamia, Aitkin and Storden, MN. Anne had a passion for Woman’s ministries, including Christian Women’s Club. She took every opportunity to sing in choirs. Known for her wonderful cooking and with her gift of hospitality, Anne always assured guests felt welcome and well fed. She was never idle, had a quick and contagious laugh and loved creating beautiful quilts and afghans for family and friends.

She will be sorely missed by her husband Arnie; children Linda (Greg) Benson of Gowrie, IA, Rocky (Sue) Rocholl of Ft. Wayne, IN, and Patti Erickson of Pequot Lakes, MN; grandchildren Kelly (Shea) Mangus, Ryan Erickson, Ali (Matt) Loaney, Jon (Alyssa) Rocholl, Katie Rocholl; great-grandchildren Connor & Cassidy Mangus and Adriana & Brynlee Loaney; brothers Raymond Kiemele of Bismarck, ND, Erwin Kiemele of St Marys, GA and LeRoy Kiemele of University Place, WA; sisters Caroline Weishair of Plymouth, MN and Violet Walther of Bismarck, ND.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Emanuel, William, Albert, Edward and Fred Kiemele; sister Ruth Pudwill and son-in-law Steve Erickson.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to a ministry you shared with her or CentraCare Hospice.