AnnaMae Sturm, 87, Cold Spring
October 11, 1929 – February 4, 2017
A Celebration of Life Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 11, 2017 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Roscoe, MN for AnnaMae (May) Sturm, age 87, who died Saturday surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. St. Agnes Christian Women will pray a rosary at 3:30 p.m.
AnnaMae was born in Roscoe, MN to John and Anna (Braegelmann) Flint. She married Richard May on May 1, 1951; they were blessed with 8 children. Richard passed away on January 26, 1967 from Melanoma. She continued to raise her 8 children and on August 14, 1972 she married Bill Sturm. Bill’s family included 2 sons that joined the family. AnnaMae and Bill moved to North Browns Lake. She was a devoted mother, grandma and great-grandma. AnnaMae enjoyed sewing, quilting, knitting, gardening and canning. Her real passion was fishing on North Browns Lake with her family or simply by herself. AnnaMae also enjoyed watching the MN Twins; you quickly learned to not call or disturb her while the game was on. She was competitive in cards and farkel. One game of farkel was never enough. AnnaMae loved to travel, mostly day trips to the casino with family and friends. As she requested on her headstone “Always Remembered, Laughed Often, Loved Forever”.
Survivors include her children, Lorraine (Jerry) Svihel, Chuck (Debbie) May, Susan Will, MaryLou May, Steve (Kathy) May, Mike May, Janet (John) Dierkhising, Marlene (Jeff) Bertram; step-children, Wayne (Tamara) Sturm, Greg Sturm; siblings, Sally Lane, Val Foster; sister-in-law, Irene Flint; 14 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren on the way.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Richard May (1967) and Wilfred Sturm (2001); siblings, Regina Schlangen, Sylvester Flint, Gregor Flint, Leander Flint, Loretta Schlicht, Norbert Flint and Andrew Flint.
Arrangements are with Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond.