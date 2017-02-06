AnnaMae Sturm, 87, Cold Spring

October 11, 1929 – February 4, 2017

AnnaMae was born in Roscoe, MN to John and Anna (Braegelmann) Flint. She married Richard May on May 1, 1951; they were blessed with 8 children. Richard passed away on January 26, 1967 from Melanoma. She continued to raise her 8 children and on August 14, 1972 she married Bill Sturm. Bill’s family included 2 sons that joined the family. AnnaMae and Bill moved to North Browns Lake. She was a devoted mother, grandma and great-grandma. AnnaMae enjoyed sewing, quilting, knitting, gardening and canning. Her real passion was fishing on North Browns Lake with her family or simply by herself. AnnaMae also enjoyed watching the MN Twins; you quickly learned to not call or disturb her while the game was on. She was competitive in cards and farkel. One game of farkel was never enough. AnnaMae loved to travel, mostly day trips to the casino with family and friends. As she requested on her headstone “Always Remembered, Laughed Often, Loved Forever”.