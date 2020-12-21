Anna M. Lunning, 72, Foley

July 9, 1948 - December 16, 2020

Graveside services will be at Benton Cemetery in Sauk Rapids for Anna M. Lunning, age 72, of Foley who died Wednesday at Gardens of Foley. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Anna was born July 9, 1948 in Minneapolis to Carl & Clara (Olson) Lunning. She lived in Minneapolis until moving to St. Cloud in 1992. She has lived at The Gardens of Foley Nursing Home since 2017. Anna enjoyed spending time with her cat. She also liked fishing and listening to music. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church and enjoyed attending services.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Vern.

Special thanks to Cheryl and Jim Jernberg and The Gardens of Foley for the care they provided.