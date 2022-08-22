Ann T. Palm, 68, Sauk Rapids

February 19, 1954 - August 19, 2022

Ann T. Palm, age 68 of Sauk Rapids, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 19, 2022, at the Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. A Celebration of Life for Ann will be from 3:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Ann Therese Downham was born to Paul and Catherine (Nicholson) Downham on February 19, 1954, in Minneapolis. She graduated from Regina High School and went on to more schooling at Bemidji State and St. Mary’s colleges, receiving her Master’s Degree in childhood education. She was an elementary school teacher for over 37 years, teaching first, second, third, and fourth graders at the Kimball Elementary School, retiring in 2014. Ann was married to Steven Wallace Palm on July 11, 1981, and together they decided to adopt their daughter, Melanie. They worked together in the same school district for over 20 years, and were inseparable.

Ann had a love of teaching and a very kind and caring heart. She was a social butterfly, and could always bring a smile to anyone's face. Ann enjoyed traveling with her family as they spent time in Ireland, China, and Mexico on family trips. She wasn’t scared of anything, and was always up for an adventure wherever she was. Above all else, Ann will be dearly missed as an accepting, forgiving, and joyful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her.

Ann is survived by her husband, Steve; daughter, Melanie Palm of Sartell; granddaughter, Kylee; siblings, William, James, Richard, and Mary; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and Steve’s parents, who she was very close to, LeRoy and Andriette.