Ann Stone-Jaeger, 90, Cold Spring

July 14, 1932 - December 18, 2022

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN for Ann Stone-Jaeger, age 90, who died December 18, 2022, at St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud MN. Entombment will be in the St. Boniface Parish Cemetery, Cold Spring, MN.

A visitation will be from 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Ann was born to Albert and Christine (Strack) Dietman. Ann graduated from St. Boniface High School. She married her first sweetheart, Alvin Stone February 3, 1951, and they were blessed with four children. After Alvin’s death in 1998 she married Anton Jaeger.

Ann was a homemaker, taught piano and the organ. She worked in multiple food brokerages as a food representative. She enjoyed traveling, fishing camping, exploring, and spending time with family. She was a very loving and caring person who dedicated numerous hours to people in the memory care unit.

She is survived by her children, Catherine, Diane (Andrew) Kindler, Jean Stone; grandchildren, Matthew (Julia) Kindler, Jason (Tanya) Kindler, John Besse; 5 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her daughter Deborah Ann (1958); husbands, Alvin (1998) and Anton (2013). She was the last of the six siblings.