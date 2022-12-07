Ann Hoover, 96, St. Cloud

March 14, 1926 - December 4, 2022

Ann, Virginia Annalee (Welborn) Hoover, died Sunday, December 4, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

As per Ann’s wishes there will be no funeral services. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Ann was born March 14, 1926 in Fort Wayne, IN to Lundy Earl and Nancy Victoria (Judge) Welborn. She graduated from South Side High School in Fort Wayne, IN in 1944. On June 30, 1946 Ann married Rollie (George Rollin) Hoover in Goshen, IN. She graduated from Goshen College in 1966 with a Bachelor’s Degree and got her Master’s Degree from Indiana University in 1984. Ann taught first and second grade for 22 years in Elkhart, IN.

After Rollie and Ann retired from teaching, they spent several winters on Sanibel Island, Florida. They also spent time with their family in St. Cloud. After Ann’s husband, Rollie, passed away she moved to St. Cloud in 1999.

Ann enjoyed teaching, playing bridge and reading, but most of all was the time she spent with her family.

She was a member of Indiana State Teachers Assoc., National DAR, and several bridge groups.

Ann is survived by her son, Dr. Steven M. (Chris) Hoover of St. Cloud, MN; grandsons, Travis J. (Rebecca) Hoover of Elk River, MN; and Nicholas A. Hoover of Denver, CO; great grandson, Liam M. Hoover of Elk River, MN; sister Sue Fioritto of Elkhart, IN; and a brother, Richard (Greta) Welborn of Syracuse, IN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Rollie in 1997, and a brother Charles Stuart Welborn in 2008.