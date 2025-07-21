December 25, 1932 - July 19, 2025

Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Graveside Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 26, 2025 at Spruce Grove Cemetery 48001 120th St. Menahga with lunch to follow at Wolf Lake Park for Anita B. Johnson, age 92, who passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 19, 2025 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House near St. Augusta. Pastor Del Stohs will officiate.

Anita was born December 25, 1932 in Runeberg Township to William and Helen Ruth (Gustafson) Suvanto. She married Norman Johnson on November 10, 1951 in Menahga. Anita lived in Frazee most of her life, was a homemaker and also worked as a nursing assistant at the Frazee Care Center. She belonged to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Frazee and was a member of Menahga Auxiliary VFW. Anita liked being outdoors, shopping, have her morning coffee, decorating, especially for all the holidays. She loved spending time with her family and her dog, Bow.

Anita is survived by her children, Barb (Gary) Edlund of Detroit Lakes, Terry (Teresa) Johnson of Vergas, Brenda (Donnie Hiltunen) Johnson of Frazee, Bonnie (Jeff) Sorlien of Frazee and Becky Luedke of St. Cloud; 14 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Shirley Suvanto of Menahga, Debbie Anttila of Texas, and Rosella Mickelson of Frazee.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norman Johnson on October 15, 1999; son, Timothy “George”; infant daughter, Mary; brothers, Clarence Suvanto and Bobby Anttila.