Anheuser-Busch Buying Americans A Round of Beer

ST. LOUIS -- Free beer is the latest White House-backed incentive for Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The country's largest brewer Anheuser-Busch has announced a national campaign with the White House to help meet President Biden's goal of encouraging as many Americans as possible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 4th.

The brewer says when the nation reaches 70 percent of adults who have received their first shot, Anheuser-Busch will buy the next round of beer, seltzer, or any other product they sell.

Adults 21 and over will have to upload a picture of themselves in their favorite place to grab a beer, whether it's at a local bar or their backyard at mycooler.com/beer.

The company says it is their biggest beer giveaway in history.

