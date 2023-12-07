Angushire Golf Club Opens for Play Thursday and Friday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It's not often that you can tell your friends that you played golf in Minnesota in December, but a St. Cloud golf course is open for the next two days.
Angushire Golf Club is open Thursday and tomorrow Friday.
Golfers will play on temporary greens and must pay in cash as the clubhouse will be closed, including bathroom facilities.
Greens fees are $13.00 per person and riding carts are available for another $8:00.
You will not need to make a tee time and the course will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Minnesota Snowmobilers Sit Idle as Trails Open for the Season
- Officials Net Large Number of Invasive Carp in Mississippi River
- MnDOT Brings Back the Name a Snowplow Contest
- Minnesota DNR Urging Patience, Cautious on Newly Formed Ice
- Minnesota DNR Sets Winter Walleye Bag Limits on Two Popular Lakes
Come Visit Buckman, Minnesota in Pictures
Most common fast food chains in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Minnesota using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech.
Gallery Credit: Stacker