Fore! Another Area Golf Club To Open In January

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You will have another chance to say you played golf in Minnesota in January and February!

Get our free mobile app

Angushire Golf Club in St.Cloud will be open Wednesday and Thursday starting at 11:00 a.m.

A $15 cash green fee will be collected on the course, and golf is walking only. The course may be open for additional days but it will be on a day-by-day basis so people should call first to see if they are open. Pine Ridge Golf & Tavern in Sartell was open on Tuesday.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy. Gallery Credit: Michael Leonard

7 Day-Trip-Worthy Mini Golf Courses to Play in Minnesota