Fore! Another Area Golf Club To Open In January
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You will have another chance to say you played golf in Minnesota in January and February!
Angushire Golf Club in St.Cloud will be open Wednesday and Thursday starting at 11:00 a.m.
A $15 cash green fee will be collected on the course, and golf is walking only. The course may be open for additional days but it will be on a day-by-day basis so people should call first to see if they are open. Pine Ridge Golf & Tavern in Sartell was open on Tuesday.
