Anglers Reminded to Help Prevent the Spread of AIS During Opener
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding anglers ahead of the Fishing Opener Saturday to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.
The DNR says people need to take the time to practice prevention, whether an enforcement officer is present or not.
Whether or not a lake has any invasive species, Minnesota law requires boaters and other watercraft users to remove any aquatic plants from their equipment, drain all water and leave the drain plug out during transport, dispose of unwanted bait in the trash, not the lake and dry docks and lifts for 21 days before moving them to another water body.
Additional steps include visiting a decontamination station, spraying your equipment with a pressure washer, and drying the equipment for five days before using it in another lake.
