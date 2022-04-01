Angeline A. “Angie” Kaiser, 95, St. Cloud

December 24, 1926 - March 29, 2022

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Angeline A. “Angie” Kaiser, age 95, of St. Cloud who passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at the Country Manor in Sartell. Reverend LeRoy Scheierl will officiate. Interment will take place in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home and one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Angie was born on December 24, 1926 in Two Rivers Township to Albert Wiener and Magdalen (Jagielski) Wiener. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1944. Angie married John Kaiser on October 1st, 1946 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in North Prairie. She worked as a head cook at Madison School for many years. Angie lived in St. Cloud most of her life. She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Daughters of Isabella, St. Peter’s Parish Mission Group, and the Legion of Mary.

She enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, fishing, camping, traveling, and reading. Angie’s greatest joy was the time spent with her family.

She is survived by her children, Michael Kaiser (Rita) Fulton, MD, Mary Ebert (Gary) Champlin, Robert Kaiser (Cheryl) Minneapolis, Rose Ann Rector (Steve) Lenexa, KS, James Kaiser (Cindi) St. Cloud, Raymond Kaiser (Lori) Corcoran, Jean Jacobs, Brainard, John M. Kaiser (Amy) Dassel, 25 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Angie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John in 2010; siblings, Aloysius “Alla”, Ralph, Jerome, Bernard “Bernie”, Cyril, Dolores Thomalla, Herman, and Sr Margarita; and son-in-law, Robert Jacobs.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of Country Manor for the wonderful care given to Angie during her stay.