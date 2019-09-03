Angelene L. Fischer, 30, Princeton

May 10, 1989 - August 28, 2019



Memorial Services will be at 5:00 PM on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton, MN, for Angelene L. Fischer. Pastor Mike Johnson will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00-5:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service and all friends and family are welcome.

Angelene Louise Elvine-Rochel was born on May 10, 1989, to Michael and Sheila Rochel in Princeton, Minnesota. She was married to Justin Jerome Fischer on September 16, 2014, at the Fischer family home in Big Lake. She was a proud mother of three and loved her children very much. Angelene was very soft-spoken, but easy to laugh. Growing up, she was a very happy child and eager to please her family. She and her sister Natasha were very close and would spend time together cooking and talking. Angelene was often misunderstood because of her shyness, but when you became close to her, she held you dearly in her heart. Some of her favorite moments were the day she married Justin and all of the time she spent with her three children. She walked strongly in her faith in God, which was a very important part of her life. She was a sweet and fun-loving daughter, granddaughter, sister, wife, mother, and friend, who will be missed by all who knew her. Angelene passed away on August 28, 2019, in Duluth, MN at the age of 30.

She is survived by her husband, Justin Fischer of St. Joseph; children, Elijah Wheeler (of CJ Wheeler), Isabella Fischer, and Oliver Fischer; parents, Michael (Elizabeth) Rochel and Sheila Elvine; sisters, Natasha Zvanovec and Chanasya Elvine Inukurthi; Oliver and Isabella's adoring grandparents, Lesley and Rob Fischer of Big Lake; maternal grandparents, Mormor and Papa Willy; paternal grandmother, Grandma Lou. She is also survived by her adored uncles and aunts, Bea, Greg, Sonny, and more.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Poppy; and paternal grandfather, Grandpa Tom.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.