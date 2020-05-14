Angela L. ‘Ang’ Pfannenstein, 44, St. Cloud

February 21, 1976 - May 8, 2020

Due to the current Covid 19 event, a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date

Angela 'Ang' Pfannenstein, beloved daughter and sister, died unexpectedly at home on May 8th, 2020 at the age of 44. Ang is survived by her mother Sandy of St. Cloud, brother Jade (Kari) Pfannenstein of St. Cloud, sister Amy Meyer of Silvercreek, brother Tony (Eriko) Pfannenstein of Crystal and sister Amber (Eric) Woods of St. Cloud. She also leaves behind her nieces and nephews, whom she loved as her own; Alyssa, Kristina, Ayva, Ella, Peyton, Keaton, Abiliene and Jareth.

Ang was born at the St. Cloud Hospital on February 21, 1976 to Keith and Sandy (Rockstad) Pfannenstein. She graduated from Apollo Highschool in 1994. She enjoyed working at Bonanza until she was unable to work due to epilepsy complications. She was always the first person that all the cousins called to babysit, as they knew her love for children was immeasurable. She never had children but always treated every child as her own and children naturally gravitated to her at family functions. She was a light to everyone who knew her. She was always kind, smiling, and everyone who knew her was a better person for it. She enjoyed spending time with all her loved ones and family was very important to her. She enjoyed the cousin Zoom meetings these past months so much.

For all the struggles she endured in her lifetime it never weighed her spirit down. She was a positive and happy person. She found happiness in the little things in life. She was our family historian and photographer. If you needed to know anything about a date or new addition to the family, which there are many, she would know. Her trip to the Hard Rock Cafe in San Francisco was a favorite and recently she was awaiting the last episode of her favorite program Outlander. Our family was blessed to be given this light in our lives. We will forever miss her presence in our daily lives along with that beautiful smile and laugh. We love you Ang and thank you for being you.

Ang is preceded in death by her Father Keith, Brother-in-law Michael, Grandparents Richard, Toots, George and Irene. Aunts and Uncles Philip, Donna, Owen,Tom, John, Denny, Carol, Barb and Kevin, dear cousins Sheila, Steve, Pete,Eric and Nathan.