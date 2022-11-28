Andy (Arden Jr) Devon Gall, 69, Sioux City, Iowa

May 20, 1953 - November 20, 2022

Andy (Arden), 69, died suddenly at his home in Sioux City Iowa on Sunday, Nov 20, 2022.

Andy was born on May 20, 1953, at Elkhart, Indiana to Arden D. Gall Sr. and Nancy J. (Storm) Gall.

He moved with his father and siblings to Minnesota as a child, and attended St. Cloud public schools and St. Cloud Technical College where he studied Drafting & Design.

He married Laura Vorpahl at St. Cloud, MN in 1977, with whom he had one daughter, Hanna Mae. Andy and Laura were divorced in 1981.

Andy drove his own truck and worked for many years for his father at Northwest Diesel in St. Cloud, as well as Como Machine and New Flyer Bus.

In 1998 he met Carol (Klappal) Shepherd, and they were married on Oct. 22, 2000, at Shattuck St. Mary’s Chapel in Faribault, MN. After their marriage he worked at Crown Cork & Seal in Faribault until he retired in 2015, due to his disability of MS. They moved to Sioux City Iowa in 2015 where he held the title of “house husband” until his death.

In his younger years he raced stock cars in the St. Cloud area and loved to go hunting and fishing with his brother Jack and several friends. Andy was soft-spoken and never talked much, and it seemed like kids and pets, alike were drawn to him. He was always the neighborhood socialite and everywhere he lived knew many of his neighbors and their pets. Andy and Carol were lucky enough to have enjoyed vacations to places like Cancun, Hawaii, Puerta Vallarta, Caribbean Cruise, and many other places throughout their years together.

Andy was predeceased by his infant brother Tim, both parents and all grandparents. Andy is survived by his wife, Carol and kitty “Missy”, of Sioux City Iowa, His daughter Hanna (Joel) Botz, and two grandchildren AJ and Tucker of Waite Park. He is also survived by sister Lana (James) Feddema, St. Cloud, brother Jack Gall (Sue Viscik), Hendersonville, NC, stepmother Shirley Rau of Sauk Rapids, stepsister Lee (Dennis) Kurtz of Ft. Meyer FL, stepbrother Nick (Betsy) Picciano of Sauk Rapids, half-sisters Nora Ewers of St. Cloud, and Amy (Christopher) Isaacson of Park Rapids, many nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins.

There was a small family-only ceremony in Sioux City, Iowa, and after cremation he will be laid to rest at Logan Park Cemetery, Sioux City.

He will be missed, deeply, by his family and many friends. We were blessed to have had him in our lives.

A Celebration of Life will be planned, in the spring, in Sioux City, Iowa, as well as another in St. Cloud.