Andrew W. Hervin, 93, Cold Spring

June 28, 1929 - November 10, 2022

On Thursday, November 10, 2022, Andrew W. Hervin, a very much loved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. He was 93.

A funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

A visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue Wednesday morning at 9:00 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN.

Andy was born June 28, 1929, in Hector, MN to William and Rose (Dehnel) Hervin. He was the only son and youngest in a host of 5 beloved sisters. He worked as a steeplejack before serving combat duty in the US Army during the Korean War. Upon his return he married his sweetheart and love of his life, Ethel Bigaouette. They have been married for 68 years.

Andy graduated from St. Cloud State and was a teacher and coach at Audubon High School. Upon moving to Cold Spring, MN he taught at Rocori High School until he retired. He loved his songbirds and garden, particularly roses. Andy was an avid fisherman, golfer, hunter, bowler, and was involved in the local Lions Club, Legion, and VFW. At times, he enjoyed trying his luck at the casino or scratch offs. He was a strong Christian man of faith, a kind and loving husband and father.

He is survived by his wife Ethel; children, Sherrie (Ralph) Wimmer, Sheila (Mark) Zielke, Lou Ann (Dennis) Brink, Lori (Lee) Roberts, son, David (Janet) Hervin; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Florence (Rudy) Remus, Gladys (Vernon) Johnson, Mildred (Loren) Asklund, Dorothy (George) Kaddatz, June (Lyle) Tierney; grandson, Nicholas Hervin; and numerous in-laws, outlaws, and renegades.

The family would like to thank the staff at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center for the wonderful care.