Andrew J. White, 29, Princeton

April 2, 1992 - October 23, 2021

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, MN, for Andrew Jacob White, age 29 of Princeton, who passed away on October 23, 2021, at his home. A visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.

Andrew was born the son of Greg and Jeanne (Brown) White on April 2, 1992, in Coon Rapids. He was raised and educated in Cambridge, after graduating from high school he attended college for a short time. Andrew was united in marriage to Stephanie Wagner on August 5, 2015. They made their home in Princeton.

Andrew started 4 Seasons Lawn Care, which became a very successful business, and he was known for his excellent service and kindness to his clients. He was a master of all trades (mechanic, carpenter, plumber, and electrician) and could fix anything that was broke.

Andrew enjoyed listening to classic rock and his collection of vinyl records. He loved attending Threshing Shows throughout Minnesota and riding his John Deere B Tractor around town especially with his “little buddy,” Spencer, on his knee. Andrew was a devoted dad to Spencer and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

Andrew is survived by his wife, Stephanie; son, Spencer; parents, Greg and Jeanne; paternal grandmother, Carol White; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Jim White; and maternal grandparents, Don and Lorraine Brown.