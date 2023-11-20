Ana Dinora Mestizo, 56, St. Cloud

January 3, 1967 - November 17, 2023

A Celebration of Life will be 12:00 Noon on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Mission Divina, 2409 Clearwater Road, St. Cloud for Ana Dinora Mestizo age 56 of St. Cloud who passed away on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina. Pastor Antonio Huichapa will officiate. Burial will take place at the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery, Waite Park.

Visitation will be after 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the church in St. Cloud.

Ana was born on January 3, 1967 in San Salvador, El Salvador to Leocadio de Jesus Pichinte Melgar and Maria Rivera Mestizo. She was employed by the St. Cloud Hospital in Environmental Services for over 25 years. Ana was a member of Mission Divina.

Ana will be remembered as a kind, welcoming and supportive person to anyone in need.

Ana is survived her children, Mercy Xiomara Gomez and Manuel Alexander Gomez; mother, Maria Concepcion Rivera Mestizo; brothers, Jose Javier Pichinte Mestizo and Walter de Jesus Pichinte Mestizo; sisters, Marlene Isabel Pichinte Mestizo and Iliana Iveth Pichinte Mestizo.

She was preceded in death by her father, Leocadio de Jesus Pichinte Melgar.