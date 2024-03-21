Minnesota Bill Looks Forward to America’s 250th Anniversary

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A local senator has introduced a bill to help Minnesota start preparing now for America's 250th anniversary.

Rockville Senator Jeff Howe's bill looks ahead to the 250th Anniversary of the American Revolution on July 4th, 2026.

The bill would create a commission within the Minnesota Humanities Center to create commemorative and educational activities, events, and celebrations across the state. The director of the Minnesota Historical Society would serve as the chair of the commission.

This would be part of a larger celebration known as America 250, which is a nationwide initiative. Howe's bill will allow Minnesota to join over 45 other states in the celebration.

The bill was heard in the Senate Environment, Climate, and Legacy Committee.

