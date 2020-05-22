American Legions Asking Walz to Allow Indoor Business

UNDATED -- American Legions across the state are asking Governor Tim Walz to allow bars and restaurants to provide indoor service rather than just outdoor dining starting on June 1st.

In a letter addressed to Walz Thursday American Legion Department of Minnesota Commander Mark Dvorak spoke on behalf of the over 66,000 veterans serving at legions in 550 communities in the state, more than 300 of which have bars or restaurants saying the reopening restrictions of outdoor dining, reservation only, mask-wearing, and 50 person maximum do not suit the operations of the posts.

Dvorak says that while the legions across the state have modified their Memorial Day ceremonies and canceled their summer baseball league due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, he believes the posts can operate safely with business inside and should be allowed to do so.

He says the posts serve as community hubs in addition to serving food and beverages and follow the state’s sanitation standards.

Dvorak says legions would implement social distancing and risk mitigation if allowed to open and is calling on the governor to adjust his plan before it is set to start next month.