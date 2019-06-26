American Legion Post Named Parade Grand Marshal

ST. CLOUD -- The Grand Marshal for this year's Granite City Days parade has been announced.

The honor goes to American Legion Wallace S. Chute Post #76. The post is celebrating it's 100th anniversary this year.

Wallace S. Chute was the first St. Cloud resident killed in World War I.

The Granite City Days parade is 10:00 a.m. Saturday beginning at Hester Park near St. Cloud Hospital, traveling down 6th Avenue North, then down West St. Germain Street, and ending at the St. Cloud Public Library.