Orchestra, Armadillos Kick-Off Granite City Days at SCSU

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra performed several numbers during the Granite City Days Opening Ceremonies Thursday night at Husky Stadium on the St. Cloud State University campus.

St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

The program also included the presentation of the colors with the VFW Post 428 Honor Guard.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

The Rock On Award winners this year are the local healthcare workers and CentraCare Health. Mayor Dave Kleis announced a special granite monument will be placed in one of the city's parks along with a time capsule to commemorate the COVID-19 pandemic year of 2020.

Mayor Dave Kleis and Bennett, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

Also, a new honor call the Music Legacy Award was given to Bobby Vee. His grandson Bennett was there to accept it on behalf of his family.

The winner of the city of St. Cloud theme song contest was Gregg Engdahl who won $500 for writing the song.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

The night also included the traditional lemonade toast before the Fabulous Armadillos took the stage with new band member Chris Hawkey.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

Granite City Days festivities continue Friday with the Liberty Block Party featuring The Guess Who at Whitney Park.

