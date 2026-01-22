ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- A little girl has been found safe, and a suspect is in custody, following an Amber Alert that was issued late Wednesday night.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office was searching for seven-year-old Brynlee Nelson of Zimmerman. They say she was last seen near the 260000 block of 13th Street West in Zimmerman. There was a black car seen following the school bus, but authorities did not know if she entered the vehicle or if it was in any way related.

During the overnight, the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office canceled the Amber Alert, saying the little girl was found safe and that a suspect was in custody. They say more details about the incident will be released later on Thursday.

The Zimmerman Fire Department posted on social media

ZLFD responded to a report of a missing child. We went door to door and canvassed every feasible area, but we were not alone.

Hundreds of people from our community and surrounding communities came out to help search. Some walked. Others drove. All showed up.